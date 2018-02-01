Karnataka Budget: Pay, pension hike likely to be announced

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Express file photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Express file photo)

In its final budget to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 5, the present Congress government in Karnataka is likely to announce a pre-election pay bonanza for 5.73 lakh state government employees, including a 30 per cent pay hike and possible increase in pension for retired employees.

The likelihood of government employees getting pay hikes ahead of the state elections polls, scheduled in about three months, has soared with the Sixth Pay Commission, appointed last year by the state government, submitting a report on wage revision to Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

“The sixth pay commission appointed… in June 2017 has submitted the first volume of its report today. The commission has recommended an increase of 30 per cent in pay of government employees,’’ the CM’s office said in a statement.

The pay commission has also recommended increasing pension of retired state employees by 30 per cent with effect from July 1, 2017.

If implemented, it will cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 10,508 crore per year.

