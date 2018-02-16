Karnataka Budget 2018-19 LIVE UPDATES: CM Siddaramaiah presents last budget before polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Express file photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Express file photo)

Ahead of the assembly elections in April, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presenting the government’s last budget on Friday. It will not be a full-fledged budget but a vote-on-account budget. This is also Siddaramahia’s 13th state budget presentation as the Finance Minister.

According to sources in the Finance Ministry quoted by IANS, the budget would have higher allocation in the health sector to extend the state government’s flagship ‘Arogya Bhagya’ healthcare insurance to various sections, including farmers, artisans, senior citizens, state employees and workers in the civic bodies.

“The budget is also like to see higher allocation for education, housing, irrigation, agriculture, energy and infrastructure, especially for Bengaluru as it is the IT capital of the country,” the IANS quoted the official as saying.

