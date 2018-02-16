Karnataka Budget 2018-19 LIVE UPDATES: CM Siddaramaiah presents last budget before polls

Ahead of the assembly elections in April, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presenting the government’s last budget on Friday. It will not be a full-fledged budget but a vote-on-account budget. This is also Siddaramahia’s 13th state budget presentation as the Finance Minister.
According to sources in the Finance Ministry quoted by IANS, the budget would have higher allocation in the health sector to extend the state government’s flagship ‘Arogya Bhagya’ healthcare insurance to various sections, including farmers, artisans, senior citizens, state employees and workers in the civic bodies.
“The budget is also like to see higher allocation for education, housing, irrigation, agriculture, energy and infrastructure, especially for Bengaluru as it is the IT capital of the country,” the IANS quoted the official as saying.
Rs 1 lakh to be waived upon farmers death, The Hindu reported
The government has also made an allocation of Rs 5849 crore for the agricultural sector. A new agricultural college will also be set up in Chamrajanagar, Rs 845 crore has been allocated under Karnataka Raitha Surkasha Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana. Rs 50 crore has been embarked for organic farming.
Before presenting the budget, CM said, "Looking forward to presenting my 13th Budget as CM/FM. It has been a great journey of 4 decades as a farmer’s leader, as a Kannada Activitist, as a Minister, as a Leader of Opposition & as CM. Have changed policy in favor of the poor. There is more to do. In the past 5 years, our Govt has taken forward the state’s legacy of growth & enterprise, while also fulfilling the needs & aspirations of all our citizens. This year too, we are committed to take this forward with the #NavaKarnatakaBudget2018."
Announcing that the state's GDP is 8.5 per cent, the CM stated that the note-ban excerise had an impact on the economy, The Hindu reported. "GST though will have positive impact in the long run, it is expected to reduce revenue generation in the short term."
Talking about the state of unemployment in the country, CM Siddaramaiah said that the state has achieved a growth in terms of job creation. He also stated that the state has attracted highest investment in the country
