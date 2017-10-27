Karnataka: Brand Narendra Modi, BS Yeddyurappa yatra in BJP’s poll plan

The yatra, during which Yeddyurappa will cover more than 7,500 km to address rallies in all the 224 constituencies across 30 districts, will conclude on January 28. Modi will address the rally in Bengaluru on that day. The yatra, during which Yeddyurappa will cover more than 7,500 km to address rallies in all the 224 constituencies across 30 districts, will conclude on January 28. Modi will address the rally in Bengaluru on that day.

Brand Modi, a 7,500-km yatra by B S Yeddyurappa, public rallies and reaching out to smaller communities mark the BJP’s plan for the crucial Assembly polls in Karnataka, expected to be held early next year.

The party may have announced Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate, but “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his brand of governance” would be the focus of its campaign in the state, said BJP sources.

BJP chief Amit Shah will launch the party’s campaign by flagging off an 84-day Nava Karnataka Yatre led by Yeddyurappa on November 2.

According to P Muralidhar Rao, BJP general secretary in charge of the party’s Karnataka affairs, nearly six workers from each of the 27,000 polling booths in the state will come on bikes to Bengaluru to take part in the rally.

Party sources said the Prime Minister is likely to address rallies in every region of the state before mid-January.

The BJP has taken a series of measures to strengthen the organisation in the state. Among them are Nava Shakthi Samavesha — a district-level initiative for coordinating electioneering and organisational activities.

Nava Shakthi committees have one representative each from SC, women and OBC along with a booth-level coordinator and members of the booth-level executive committee concerned. These committees are entrusted with tasks like verification of voters’ list, enrolment of new voters, door-to-door campaigns, and promotion of party programmes and Brand Modi, said BJP sources.

According to the sources, besides focusing on groups like distressed farmers — the party is planning to hold meetings in 400 villages where farmers committed suicide in recent years — the party is reaching out to communities that are not its traditional supporters.

Shah’s recent visit to Adichunchanagiri, spiritual centre of Vokkaligas was seen as an attempt to reach out to the community, which is the second largest caste group in the state and is considered to be a support base of JD(S).

BJP leaders said there has been “a visible change” in the approach of Vokkaliga community leaders towards the BJP. “It could be because of decline of JD(S) and leaders like H D Deve Gowda. There is a space for BJP because the JD(S) is disintegrating,” said a senior BJP leader.

“The BJP president had a good meeting with mutt seer Sri Nirmalananda Swamiji. It was the first time any BJP leader got such reception,” he said, adding that Yeddyurappa already enjoys support among the Lingayats, another dominant community in the state.

The BJP is also looking to woo Dalits and OBCs in the state and party leaders feel it will be benefited by its national image and its efforts to reach out to backward communities. The party leaders also said Yeddyurappa and OBC leader K S Eshwarappa have buried their differences and are working together for the election.

