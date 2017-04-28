Karnataka BJP tussle, round two: Old rival defies Yeddyurappa again

Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa (in jacket) at a function earlier this year. Express Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa (in jacket) at a function earlier this year. Express

A long-time feud between the BJP’s Karnataka president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, and prominent backward classes leader S Eshwarappa, which had been patched up a few months ago, reportedly by BJP national president Amit Shah, has risen to the fore once again in the wake of the BJP’s loss in recent assembly bypolls.

Eshwarappa, a former deputy CM who has been attempting to assert himself as a counter to Yeddyurappa, defied the latter and organised a rally of an “apolitical” movement of backward classes and Dalits called “Rayanna Brigade” in Bengaluru Thursday.

The two leaders had clashed four months ago over the Rayanna Brigade — named after a backward classes warrior, Sangolli Rayana — and the matter was reportedly settled after the intervention of Shah in January this year. Eshwarappa was made head of the BJP’s other backward classes morcha and reportedly asked to desist from organising Rayanna Brigade conventions without taking the party and Yeddyurappa into confidence.

Eshwarappa, who has emerged as a figurehead for leaders who find Yeddyurappa’s leadership “domineering”, defied this by organising the rally. He spoke of the BJP’s failure to win bypolls to two seats in areas where Yeddyurappa’s Lingayat community has a large numerical presence, but which have traditionally been Congress strongholds.

“When Amit Shah declared Yeddyurappa the party president and the next chief minister, we were happy and accepted it but you cannot act as you like and we cannot sit idle in this situation,” Eshwarappa at the rally Thursday. “Our leaders have taught us that the nation and the party are more important than individuals. We have gathered here with this intention to move ahead.”

Eshwarappa asked Yeddyurappa why he had failed to call meetings of leaders disgruntled with his leadership as advised by Amit Shah in January. The former deputy CM said the Rayanna Brigade rally was held with the blessings of the party leadership.

Yeddyurappa, for his part, once again called the Rayanna Brigade rally an anti-party activity and blamed former RSS leader and current BJP national joint general secretary B L Santhosh for fomenting the dissent through Eshwarappa.

“We will bring all this to the notice of the party leadership and an appropriate decision will be take,” Yeddyurappa said. The former chief minister said the Rayanna Brigade meetings are illegal since BJP national general secretary-in-charge Muralidhar Rao and state general secretary N Ravikumar had asked BJP workers not to participate in it.

Yeddyurappa said the BJP had made Eshwarappa an MLC and leader of the opposition in the council despite the fact that he had finished fourth in the 2013 assembly polls. Eshwarappa has privately blamed Yeddyurappa, a leader from Shimoga, for his loss in a seat that is part of Shimoga.

Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who like Eshwarappa is from the backward-classes Kuruba community, has dismissed the internal feud in the BJP as a “drama” to attract attention across communities in the run-up to the 2018 polls. He said Eshwarappa has never stridently attacked Yeddyurappa at the Rayanna Brigade rallies and has, in fact, stopped others from questioning the choice of Yeddyurappa as BJP’s CM candidate.

In January, at an event marking the 186th death anniversary of Sangolli Rayanna, Siddaramaiah had called the creation of the Rayanna Brigade by the BJP and Eshwarappa an attempt to install Yeddyurappa as the next chief minister. “No real Kuruba must support the brigade which has been launched only to help Yeddyurappa,” Siddaramaiah said at the event, questioning Eshwarappa’s commitment to the Kuruba community.

