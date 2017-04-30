Karnataka: BJP sacks four office bearers in bid to diffuse factional feud

B S Yeddyurappa addressing the media. (file photo) B S Yeddyurappa addressing the media. (file photo)

In a big jolt to the warring BJP factions in Karnataka, the party’s central leadership on Sunday sacked office bearers considered close to state unit president B S Yeddyurappa and senior leader K S Eshwarappa.

With Karnataka going to polls next year, the decision was taken to send a strong message across the party cadre to stop infighting and work together. On Saturday, the BJP rushed general secretary P Muralidhar Rao to deal with the factional feud that was threatening to split the party. After holding talks with both the groups, Rao sacked vice-presidents of state unit Bhanuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surana, Vice President of Raitha Morcha M P Renukacharya and Spokesperson G Madhusudhan.

On April 27, the turf war within the party intensified with Eshwarappa, defying Yeddyurappa’s warning, held a convention to “save” the organisation. While vice-presidents Bhanuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surana had shared the stage with Eshwarappa at the convention, Renukacharya and G Madhusudhan, considered close to Yeddyurappa, had made public statements targeting National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

Yeddyuarappa slammed Santhosh for allegedly facilitating the convention and termed it as an “anti party activity”. Earlier, the Eshwarappa camp alleged that Yeddyurappa’s “unilateral” style of functioning has been harming the interests of the party.

Fissures within the Karnataka unit have come as a point of bother to the central leadership which is hoping for revival of party’s fortunes in the Assembly polls early next year to see BJP’s return to power.

Forming the first-ever government in the South, BJP had ruled the state from 2008 to 2013 which saw three chief ministers, factional wars and corruption charges leading to Congress’s return to power.

