Karnataka: BJP, RSS supporters try to march through Muslim locality, 10 injured

The protest was organised by the BJP and its affiliates in Bidar against the murder of the college student from Bhalki taluk of the district by her supposedly spurned lover and neighbour Shamsuddin (24), who surrendered before police on Sunday. (Representational image) The protest was organised by the BJP and its affiliates in Bidar against the murder of the college student from Bhalki taluk of the district by her supposedly spurned lover and neighbour Shamsuddin (24), who surrendered before police on Sunday. (Representational image)

Police in Bidar lathicharged a group of BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters, injuring 10 of them on Tuesday, when they tried to enter the old Bidar town area that has a concentration of Muslim homes because they wanted to protest the murder of a woman allegedly by her Muslim lover. The 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered on January 28.

BJP protesters, led by the local MP Bhagwant Khuba, who were initially given police permission to stage a protest at the Dr Ambedkar Circle in the town, were lathicharged by the police after they marched to the local deputy commissioner’s office and then threatened to enter Muslim localities in old Bidar in separate groups, police sources said.

The protest was organised by the BJP and its affiliates in Bidar against the murder of the college student from Bhalki taluk of the district by her supposedly spurned lover and neighbour Shamsuddin (24), who surrendered before police on Sunday.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner seeking a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the woman, employment for a member of her family and a judicial probe into her death.“The protesters had sought permission to march through the old town inhabited by Muslims and permission was denied. Their leaders agreed that things could get out of hand if a march was allowed. However, after submitting the memorandum to the DC, the protesters split into three groups and one tried to go to the old town. We had to arrest the leaders and lathicharge the protesters to disperse them,’’ a police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App