Karnataka: BJP, right-wing groups’ protest leads to clash with police

Local BJP leaders have alleged that religious tattoos on the body of the youth were mutiliated. Local BJP leaders have alleged that religious tattoos on the body of the youth were mutiliated.

Protests by the BJP and some right-wing organisations over the death of a 21-year-old Hindu youth, missing since December 6, sparked tension in Honnavar region of Uttara Kannada district on Monday.

A vehicle belonging to the inspector-general of police of the western range, Hemanth Nimbalkar, was set on fire, allegedly by protesters, after rumours on social media suggested that Paresh Mesta, whose body was found in a lake two days ago, was brutalised by alleged communal elements before his death. Several policemen were reported to be injured in Monday’s protest.

A postmortem report and a report from a doctor at the department of forensic medicine at Kasturba Medical College did not reveal signs of brutalisation. The exact cause of death of the youth will be ascertained following examination of the viscera, Nimbalkar said on Monday.

Honnavar police said late on Monday that a school teacher named Timappa Parameshwar Nayak, 43, of Kumta town, had been arrested for spreading rumours on WhatsApp regarding the death of Paresh and the condition of the body.

Local BJP leaders have alleged that religious tattoos on the body of the youth were mutiliated. The report of a senior doctor at the KMC Hospital, who was part of the forensic analysis of the body, has, however, reported no external injuries.

“There are no evidences of injuries caused by weapons over the body of the deceased,’’ says a report provided by Dr Shankar M Bakkannavar, an associate professor of forensic medicine at the Kasturba Medical College in Manipal.

“A deliberate attempt is being made to divide society on communal lines for personal gains,’’ the IGP stated on Monday. “Proper action will be initiated as per law against people who have abetted the communal incidents at Honnavar, including assault on public servants,’’ Nimbalkar said.

The BJP’s state general secretary Aravinda Limbavalli Shobha Karandlaje have demanded an NIA probe into the death of the youth.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App