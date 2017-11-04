Karnataka BJP required ‘Parivarthan,’ says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

BJP in Karnataka needed “Parivarthan” (change) as the party could not mobilise even 3,000 people for their ‘Parivarthan’ rally, which started in Bengaluru on November two, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP had hoped that they could organise lakhs of people for their rally, kicked off by national president Amit Shah at Bengaluru on October 2.

However, “only empty chairs awaited him on the dais”, he said. The Congress would start a campaign in all assembly constituencies of the state, which would be different from the Parivarthan rally, he said. Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the national level open karate tournament organised by self defence school of Indian Karate at the Nehru Maidan here.

Speaking at the function, he said Karate training was important for self defence, especially for women as they were assaulted at different places. The training would help them to be brave enough to face offenders, he said, adding that introducing Karate classes in all schools and colleges could be considered. More than 1,000 participants from 12 different states are taking part in the tournament.

