Karnataka BJP MP booked on charges of promoting communal enmity

In the aftermath of communal disturbances in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, police in Honnavar town of the region have filed a case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on charges of promoting communal enmity and for causing public mischief through her comments on Twitter.

The police have filed a case under sections 153, 153A and section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with a tweet she put out on December 14, saying “Jihadis tried to repe and murder a girl studying in 9th std near honnavar. Why is the govt silent about this incident? Arrest those who molested and injured this girl. Where are you CM @siddaramaiah?” (sic).

The BJP MP’s tweet came amid tension in Honnavar town on December 14 following reports that a young Hindu schoolgirl had suffered a cut on her hand after being attacked by unidentified persons.

The police investigation in the case, however, revealed that the girl had inflicted the wound by herself to avoid harassment by some family members who had learnt of her friendship with a youth.

The false reports of the girl being attacked by persons from another community led to tension in the town, which was already on the edge after incidents of violence that occurred after the recovery of the body of an 18-year-old youth, Paresh Mesta, from a pond in the town on December 8.

The reports of the attack on the girl resulted in sporadic incidents of stone-throwing on establishments owned by members of the minority community.

Police in their suo motu complaint against Karandlaje have stated that the tweet was intended to incite communal passions. “The tweet was intended to provoke Hindus against Muslims and disturb the peace,’’ says the police complaint filed Thursday.

