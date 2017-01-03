Karnataka BJP MP booked for ‘provocative speech’

A BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada in coastal Karnataka, Nalin Kumar Kateel, has been booked for allegedly delivering a provocative speech in front of the Konaje police station in the district on Sunday during a protest, demanding arrest of the miscreants behind the murder of Karthik Raj, the son of a local BJP leader.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that a case had been registered against Nalin Kumar Kateel and the Mangaluru Police Commissioner will enquire about the matter before taking legal action.

Karthik Raj (27) was attacked by unidentified persons in October last year and succumbed to injuries. He was the son of former Mangaluru taluk panchayat vice-president Umesh Ganiga. Police have so far not been able to arrest anyone.

Kateel set a 10-day deadline for the police to arrest the culprits and allegedly threatened to set ablaze the district. “If you can’t protect people and nab the assailants in these 10 days, it is possible for us to set fire to Dakshina Kannada district,” Kateel allegedly said.

The district Youth Congress president filed a police complaint against Kateel and said that the Congress knew how to douse the fire if the BJP were to start one.

Kateel clarified that he had no intention of creating a law and order problem. “A few words used in the speech could have been wrong and I said sorry for them. But the police must arrest the people involved,” he said.