Karnataka: BJP MP booked for assaulting doctors

BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde was Friday booked for assaulting doctors at a private hospital at Sirsi in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district four days earlier. Hegde was caught on camera attacking three doctors at the Totagarara Seva Samiti Hospital over alleged delay in attending to his mother, who had broken her leg. The doctors, G V Madhukeshwar, Balachandra Bhat, had initially accepted Hegde’s apology and decided against filing a complaint. But Madhukeshwara later filed a police complaint against Hegde Friday. Doctors in Sirsi are up in arms against the attack and will stage a protest on January 7.

Hegde’s friend, Krishna Hesale, has been booked along with the parliamentarian. “We have registered a case based on the statements given by the victims. We have named MP Ananth Kumar Hegde and his friend Krishna Hesale. The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Karnataka Medical Care Personnel Act and Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Institutions Act,” a police officer said.

CCTV footage showed Hegde holding a doctor by his neck and pushing him around the hospital. Hedge punched the doctor in his face even as a nurse attempted to intervene. The hospital officials said that the two doctors were assaulted along with and another hospital staffer, Rahul Musharkar.

Hegde is a four-time parliamentarian from Uttar Kannada. He has a reputation of being provocative and has a history of cases against him for inciting communal hatred in the region. In March 2016, he was booked for linking terrorism to Islam at a press conference.