Karnataka: BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde booked for assaulting doctors

BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde. Express File photo by Anil Sharma. BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde. Express File photo by Anil Sharma.

A suo motu case has been registered against BJP MP from Karnataka Ananth Kumar Hegde on charges of assaulting doctors on January 2. The five-time Uttara Kannada MP had allegedly assaulted doctors and hospital staff of a private hospital in Sirsi town as he was unhappy that they weren’t attending to his mother properly. CCTV footage of him assaulting the doctors was aired by TV channels.

Watch | BJP MP Anath Kumar Hegde assaulting doctor



Hegde has earlier been booked for “hurting religious sentiments” by his alleged remarks against Muslims. He had allegedly equated Islam to a “ticking time bomb of terror” that needed to be eradicated.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd