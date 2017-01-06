Latest News
  • Karnataka: BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde booked for assaulting doctors

Karnataka: BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde booked for assaulting doctors

The five-time Uttara Kannada MP had allegedly assaulted doctors and hospital staff of a private hospital in Sirsi town as he was unhappy that they weren't attending to his mother properly.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 6, 2017 11:14 am
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde at parliament house in new delhi on thursday.Express photo by Anil Sharma. BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde. Express File photo by Anil Sharma.

A suo motu case has been registered against BJP MP from Karnataka Ananth Kumar Hegde on charges of assaulting doctors on January 2.  The five-time Uttara Kannada MP had allegedly assaulted doctors and hospital staff of a private hospital in Sirsi town as he was unhappy that they weren’t attending to his mother properly. CCTV footage of him assaulting the doctors was aired by TV channels.

Watch | BJP MP Anath Kumar Hegde assaulting doctor

Hegde has earlier been booked for “hurting religious sentiments” by his alleged remarks against Muslims. He had allegedly equated Islam to a “ticking time bomb of terror” that needed to be eradicated.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 06: Latest News