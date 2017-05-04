Karnataka: BJP MLC posts nude pics on WhatsApp group

Female members left the group, prompting the admin to remove Kavatagimath from it on Tuesday. Female members left the group, prompting the admin to remove Kavatagimath from it on Tuesday.

A Karnataka BJP member of legislative council (MLC) allegedly posted pornographic pictures on a WhatsApp group on Tuesday. Mahantesh Kavatagimath, the MLC, was unavailable for comments while the state BJP chose not to react.

Local reporter Mahaboob Makandar had created the Belagavi Media Force WhatsApp group in Belagavi a few years ago. Several people, including top officials from Belagavi district administration, police department and journalists, are part of the group.

The members were shocked to find a PDF file of 56 pages with each page carrying topless pictures of women. Female members left the group, prompting Makandar to remove Kavatagimath from it on Tuesday.

He said that he noticed the message from Kavatagimath when he was trying to send a picture to his friend and immediately removed Kavatagimath. He called Kavatagimath a decent man and added that he is not foolish to send nude pictures. “It came by mistake and I tried contacting him to know what exactly had happened. But his mobile was switched off.’’

A police officer said a case can be registered against Kavatagimath if the admin or any other members of the group file a complaint. No one had complained until Wednesday evening.

