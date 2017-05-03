Karnataka BJP lawmaker sends pornographic images on official WhatsApp group

Photo for representational purposes Photo for representational purposes

In an embarrassing incident, a phone number belonging to a Karnataka lawmaker posted numerous pornographic images on an official WhatsApp group used by politicians, police officers, journalists and activists, according to a report on NDTV. He later apologised, and called it an ‘unintentional act’.

BJP MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath’s sent more than 50 images of nude women on a WhatsApp group, named ‘Belagavi media force’, which is used to share news and alerts. Several shocked members left the group after it was spammed with the pictures, while some others criticised the lawmaker on the group and condemned the incident. Kavatagimath was later removed from the group, according to NDTV.

“The content was posted accidentally when my phone hanged while switching off, I guess. At that time I was travelling by flight. I apologise for the incident, it was not intentional,” he told PTI.

“I don’t know how the pictures were posted to the group. But I immediately removed him from the group,” Mahboob Makandar, the group administrator, was quoted as saying by TOI. Makandar added that he has known Kavatagimath as a decent politician for a long time.

Sending offensive content on social media is against the law in India.

This is not the first time that Karnataka ministers have been caught in such a controversy. In 2012, three ministers — CC Patil, Lakshmana Savadi and Krishna Palemar — were caught watching pornography in the Karnataka state Assembly while it was in session.

