Karnataka BJP lawmaker sends pornographic images on official WhatsApp group

In an embarrassing incident, a phone number belonging to a Karnataka lawmaker posted numerous pornographic images on an official WhatsApp group used by politicians, police officers, journalists and activists, according to a report on NDTV. He later apologised, and called it an ‘unintentional act’.
BJP MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath’s sent more than 50 images of nude women on a WhatsApp group, named ‘Belagavi media force’, which is used to share news and alerts. Several shocked members left the group after it was spammed with the pictures, while some others criticised the lawmaker on the group and condemned the incident. Kavatagimath was later removed from the group, according to NDTV.
“The content was posted accidentally when my phone hanged while switching off, I guess. At that time I was travelling by flight. I apologise for the incident, it was not intentional,” he told PTI.
“I don’t know how the pictures were posted to the group. But I immediately removed him from the group,” Mahboob Makandar, the group administrator, was quoted as saying by TOI. Makandar added that he has known Kavatagimath as a decent politician for a long time.
Sending offensive content on social media is against the law in India.
This is not the first time that Karnataka ministers have been caught in such a controversy. In 2012, three ministers — CC Patil, Lakshmana Savadi and Krishna Palemar — were caught watching pornography in the Karnataka state Assembly while it was in session.
- May 3, 2017 at 6:25 pmside effect of bhagwat chacha diktat of brahmacharya during RSS membership - later the lustful desires erupt like volcano even in old ageReply
- May 3, 2017 at 6:23 pmNow BJP will call it a conspiracy of Congress.Reply
- May 3, 2017 at 6:20 pmblame congress, easy target and people will believe. it's congress who let mallya escape, it's congress which release corrupt on bail(subroto roy, gali janardhan reddy, kalmadi, jagan,) .It's congress which is responsible for unclean india, as if bjp has already made india swatch, yes we can see it every where. cities are smart , full of wifi and full of and garbage aroundyou accessing wifi.Reply
- May 3, 2017 at 6:14 pmHope he has also sent the w Playboy album he has put together to UP minister Maurya who believes that only a particular minority community men have 'lust' . Ha..ha..Reply
- May 3, 2017 at 5:55 pmBJP Lawmakers will come and say he was drugged and then someone put his hand on the phone to send such nasty pics. They will blame someone else and arrest him or her like Gujrat MP case. GundarajReply
- May 3, 2017 at 5:55 pmHe is social media savvy, like Fekuji.Reply
- May 3, 2017 at 5:54 pmBJP MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath at least didn't get involved in video unlike his senior patel had at GhqaziabadReply
- May 3, 2017 at 5:44 pmVery sanskari BJP MLC. One gujju BJP MP serves the nation by raping a woman, another is a purveyor of . Great. By any chance this ars.h.ole is a member of the very sanskari censor board?Reply
- May 3, 2017 at 5:34 pmThis is again and again is the real 'Chal, charitra va Chehra' of 'Party with a difference'.Reply
- May 3, 2017 at 5:52 pmDon't you see that this act is deliberate? Sharing 1 or 2 pics accidentally is understandable, but 50? Someone got hang of the phone of the lawmaker and did the act.Reply
