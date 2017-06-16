Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) join hands to defeat Congress motion

The BJP and JD(S) joined hands on Thursday to defeat the ruling Congress’s bid to wrest control of the Karnataka Legislative Council by ousting the Chairman, BJP’s D H Shankaramurthy, through a trust motion. While the BJP and JD(S) managed to put up 37 votes against the trust motion, the Congress could muster only 36 in favour of it.

The Congress, which has 33 members in the 75-member House, had been hoping to oust Shankaramurthy on charges of being partisan by securing the support of 13 JD(S) members and five Independents. The BJP with 23 members, too, wooed the JD(S).

The trust motion accused Shankaramurthy of impropriety, nepotism and partisan behaviour. The Congress had been expecting JD(S)’s support after state party president G Parameshwara met JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda two days ago. The Congress had offered the council Chairman’s post to JD(S) in return for its support. On Thursday, however, the JD(S) issued a whip, asking its members to vote against the motion.

