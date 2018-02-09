Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa calls Rahul Gandhi an ‘Election Hindu’

B S Yeddyurappa. (File) B S Yeddyurappa. (File)

A day before Rahul Gandhi kickstarts his campaign in Karnataka for the upcoming Assembly polls, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Friday took a cheeky dig at the Congress chief by calling him an ‘Election Hindu’. “I heartily welcome #Election Hindu @OfficeOfRG to Ballari. The #Congress President will fulfil our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka,” the BJP leader tweeted.

Yeddyurappa in another tweet in Kannada said that Congress has faced setback and BJP has won wherever Rahul Gandhi has campaigned in the past.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah in a similar fashion had earlier targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Parivartana Yatra on February 4, urging the PM to intervene on the ongoing inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with neighbouring Goa.

Gandhi, who will be on four-day visit to the state will hold public meetings and will also conduct a road show by bus. He is also scheduled to visit temples, mutts and a Dargha. In addition, Gandhi will have corner meetings, interact with farmer union representatives and attend a tribal rally.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao called BJP chief Amit Shah ‘a coward’. Rao was quoted by PTI as saying: ““Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are indulging in heinous act of troubling Congress leaders and their friends deliberately, through IT raids and by using other government machinery.”

Stating that no political party or leader or Prime Minister had indulged in “hate politics of this nature”, he said “to defeat and liquidate opposition party, no one had indulged in such cowardly act. So it is right to call Amit Shah-coward.”

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled early this year.

(with inputs from PTI)

