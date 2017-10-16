Karnataka: Animal rights activist alleges mob assault

Nandini (left) has alleged that the mob smashed her car’s windows and windscreen. Express Nandini (left) has alleged that the mob smashed her car’s windows and windscreen. Express

AN ANIMAL rights activist, Nandini Neeraj, has filed a complaint with police, alleging that she was assaulted by a group of people involved in illegal cow slaughter on the outskirts of the city.

In her complaint filed on Friday night at the Talghatpura police station, Nandini, a techie employed with Wipro Limited, alleged that she received information that some people were involved in illegal cattle slaughter in Avalahalli area and reported it to the police.

The police, Nandini alleged, offered to help her but instead led her into a trap where a mob allegedly gathered and smashed the windows of her car leading to injuries on her arm and forehead. “There was no attempt by the police to stop the slaughter but they instead got off the car and exposed me to the mob,’’ she alleged. “This was a trap set up by the police. When we went to the spot after the police complaint, I saw a mob had gathered.”

She said the incident was evidence that Karnataka was becoming a “mini Pakistan” controlled by the animal slaughter mafia. State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said the “violent attack is proof of law and order breakdown under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah”.

DCP (south) S D Sharanappa, under whose jurisdiction the alleged incident occurred, said the police acted on the complaint of illegal slaughter filed by the activist and sent personnel to stop the illegal activities. However, the complainant was doubtful about the police action and ventured into the area herself to check and some incidents

occurred.

“There are contradictory versions about what occurred and we need to investigate and find out. The locals say there was an accident involving the complainant’s car which resulted in the gathering of a crowd,” he said.

