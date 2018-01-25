Karnataka bandh LIVE UPDATES: Schools, offices shut, BJP says bandh politically motivated

Karnataka bandh today: State government employee organisations as well as the film chamber of commerce has supported the call for a bandh. (Source: ANI file photo) Karnataka bandh today: State government employee organisations as well as the film chamber of commerce has supported the call for a bandh. (Source: ANI file photo)

Several Kannada and farmer outfits in Karnataka have called for a state-wide bandh today in protest against the “Centre’s apathy” towards the on-going inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa. The pro-Kannda outfits are demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mediation in the matter. The state is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

Private schools and state government offices are expected to remain closed during the bandh. The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has asked private schools to keep the safety and security of staff and students in mind while deciding whether to remain closed or stay open. Various IT offices in Bengaluru have also asked their employees to work from home or to take the day off.

However, transport services such as buses and cabs are likely to function. Several app-based taxi services have also said that they would remain on the road. Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has supported the bandh call.

Follow Karnataka bandh LIVE UPDATES below:

9:00 am: So the bus services has been suspended after state-wide bandh called in Karnataka over Mahadayi water dispute. See the pictures below.

8:55 am: Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of tacitly supporting the bandhs, State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has asked, “What is the need for a statewide bandh? A bandh in the affected areas will suffice. Why should there be a bandh in Mysuru?”

“Siddaramaiah was trying to create confusion, stop buses and close schools and colleges. I have not heard of any Chief Minister behaving like this,’’ he said on Monday.

8:44 am: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) had yesterday announced to postpone the postgraduate examinations scheduled to be held today. These exams will now take place on February 5. Similarly, the Bangalore University has rescheduled its undergraduate and postgraduate examinations scheduled to held from January 25 onwards.

8:30 am: Repeated efforts by the state seeking PM Modi’s intervention to solve the issue has also not been successful. A visual of protest from Hubli.

8:29 am: Wipro has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. “On account of the shutdown called by various organizations, as a precautionary measure, Wipro Limited has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical project,” it said in a statement.

8:12 am: The outfits have announced the strike in order to put pressure on the state and central governments to resolve the Mahadayi water-sharing dispute. Also Read | What is the Mahadayi river dispute?

8:10 am: The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag. Attempts made by Karnataka to amicably resolve the issue pending before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal through discussion have failed to bear fruit. Repeated efforts by the state seeking Prime Minister’s intervention to solve the issue has also not been successful.

8:05 am: However, denying government involvement in the bandh, Siddaramaiah said, “A bandh is a problem for the government. We have nothing to do with it. The BJP should request the organisers of the bandh to call off the bandh.”

8.00 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the call for bandh, one today and another other on February 4, was “politically motivated”, and that the Congress selected these dates as party national president Amit Shah and PM Modi are expected to visit Karnataka on those days to participate in the ‘Nav Karnataka Parivartan Yatra’, organised by the state BJP unit. Shah will visit the poll-bound state today. The party has now decided to observe district specific shutdown during Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

