Karnataka: Bandh over Mahadayi shuts down cities; Amit Shah sees state govt hand

A dawn-to-dusk Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations to pressure the state and central governments into calling a meeting of the chief ministers of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra to resolve an inter- state dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi river water was observed in totality in parts of the state and partially at other places on Thursday.

However, the bandh did not have an effect on a Karnataka Parivarthana rally organised in Mysuru by the state BJP unit in the run up to the Assembly elections. Over 15,000 people gathered for the rally where BJP president Amit Shah accused the state’s Congress government of tacitly supporting the bandh in order to disrupt the rally in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district.

The bandh was called by a group of organisations involved in promoting Kannada language and regional culture led by veteran activist Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chaluvali Paksha and others. The bandh brought cities like Bengaluru and many parts of north Karnataka, where Mahadayi is looked upon as a source of drinking water and irrigation, to a standstill. State buses stayed off the roads in most parts of the state. Schools, colleges, large commercial enterprises and places of entertainment remained shut. Offices of many IT firms too kept shutters down. A few instances of stone pelting were reported in Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

Karnataka bandh: Amit Shah who was present in Mysuru today stated the shutdown as ‘politically motivated’ (Source: Twitter/@AmitShah) Karnataka bandh: Amit Shah who was present in Mysuru today stated the shutdown as ‘politically motivated’ (Source: Twitter/@AmitShah)

At the BJP’s really, Shah told party workers, ‘’Despite the desperate attempt by the Congress to prevent the holding of this rally, we have been able to hold it successfully.’’ The BJP president gave a call to root out the Siddaramaiah government for its “corruption and appeasement politics”.

He accused the Congress government of misusing the increased funds given to the state by the Centre under the 14th finance commission recommendations. He also accused the Congress government of turning a blind eye to the killing of 23 Hindu activists in the state in four years. He said that the BJP, if elected to power, will hunt down the killers irrespective of where they were hiding.

“The Siddaramaiah government and all the people they support should know that the martrydom of our workers will not go in vain,’’ Shah stated.

Karnataka Bandh: Kannada activists take out a protest rally during Karnataka Bandh in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Karnataka Bandh: Kannada activists take out a protest rally during Karnataka Bandh in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Incidentally, state home minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday released a status report on the investigation into the murders of the 23 activists.

The minister stated that only nine persons were killed in communal attacks, while the remaining murders were linked to personal disputes. “The government and police have taken appropriate action in terms of investigation, arrest and trial in all of these cases,” he said.

“They (BJP) have repeatedly politicised the deaths in order to polarise the society,” the minister said in a statement.

