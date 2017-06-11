Karnataka bandh: Here’s what you need to know

According to officials and union leaders, the transport services will be normal, autorickshaws, metro and buses will ply on Monday (File Photo) According to officials and union leaders, the transport services will be normal, autorickshaws, metro and buses will ply on Monday (File Photo)

Normal life is unlikely to be disrupted on Monday despite a state bandh being called by Pro-Kannada organisations over a wide-range of issues. ‘Kannada Okoota’, an umbrella organisation of Kannada bodies has called for a dawn to dusk bandh across the state. A protest march will be held from town hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru tomorrow as part of the state-wide bandh, though it is likely to be a low key bandh.

Charter of demands

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka bandh press for their charter of demands, which include farm loan waiver, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the Mahadayi river water dispute and a permanent solution to the problem of water scarcity in arid areas. These outfits are also demanding the exile of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists from the state for their alleged ‘anti Kannada’ activities in Belagavi. According to Vatal Nagaraj, who heads Kannada Okoota, the bandh has been called to protest against Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Mekedatu project across the river Cauvery and proposal to privatise BEML.

What will remain closed, What will remain open during bandh ?

Schools and colleges to remain open

According to officials, schools and colleges will remain open on Monday, however, private schools will decide on the basis of the situation. Many private schools, who will not be able to support the cause of the bandh have appealed the government to increase security or aid schools in districts where we expect violence. The fourth-semester postgraduate exams of Bengaluru University has been postponed. Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has also postponed its first year B.Ed examinations and seventh semester examinations.

Transport services to be normal

According to officials and union leaders, the transport services will be normal, autorickshaws, metro and buses will ply on Monday. The officials of BMRCL has said that Namma metro will be operational. The BMTC and KSRTC will also operate buses. The radio cab services will also be operational, as per the officials of Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association.

