Karnataka assembly elections: All you need to know

The tenure of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will expire on May 28. (File Photo) The tenure of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will expire on May 28. (File Photo)

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15, the Election Commission declared on Tuesday. The tenure of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will expire on May 28. Out of the 224 constituencies, 173 are reserved for the general category, 36 for the scheduled caste and 15 for the scheduled tribe. The decisive constituencies include Mangalore, Raichur, Bellary, Mysore, Bijapur North, Bijapur South, Udupi and Badami.

Bhartiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular) are the major national parties contesting the elections. However, satraps like Coorg National Council, Kannad Chalavali Vatal Paksha, Karnataka Congress Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga and Karnataka Vikas Party are influential among their respective castes.

Siddaramaiah is the incumbent chief minister and Congress had stormed into power in the 2013 Assembly elections, winning 122 seats and cornering 36.6 per cent of the vote share. BJP stood a distant second with just 43 seats. BJP has declared BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.

All you need to know about the Karnataka elections:

Date of election: May 12, 2018

Counting of votes: May 15, 2018

Last Assembly election results:

Total seats: 224

Congress: 122

Janata Dal (Secular): 40

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP): 43

Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP): 6

Independents (IND): 9

Badagara Shramika Raitala Congress (BSRCP): 4

Samajwadi Party (SP): 1

Karnataka Makkala Paksha (KMP): 1

Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha (SKP): 1

In the 2014 Karnataka Lok Sabha election, BJP came out victorious bagging 17 seats out of the 28 parliamentary constituencies. Congress secured nine and two went to Janata Dal (Secular).

Major factors at play:

A crucial factor to play in this year’s election is Lingayat votes. The Siddaramaiah government has recommended to the Centre granting of a separate religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats — which account for nearly 17 per cent of the state’s population. In the previous assembly elections, Congress won 15 per cent of votes from the Lingayat community.

Moreover, it is revealed that Karnataka is a state with highest corruption. In Karnataka and Bengaluru in particular, urban infrastructure is in a shambles and the scarcity of water is also an important factor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App