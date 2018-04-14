Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi likely to make at least three visits to state

Rahul Gandhi has till now held six rounds of campaigning in the state with the last one being on April 7 and 8. Rahul Gandhi has till now held six rounds of campaigning in the state with the last one being on April 7 and 8.

With the Karnataka Assembly poll date nearing, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to make at least three visits to the state, intensifying the party’s campaigning as it seeks to retain power there, sources said. Polling will be held in Karnataka on May 12.

Sources said Gandhi is expected to fan those areas of the state which he has not visited yet as part of his Jana Aashirwada Yatre there. “All his rallies and meetings till now have received a good response. There is a feeling among Karnataka workers that he should cover more areas in the four regions of the state to ensure our victory,” a party leader said.

Gandhi visiting the state will also ensure that workers remain upbeat till the election date, the leader added. During the Congress president’s recent road show in the state’s Tumkur, a party man had thrown a garland towards him and it had perfectly landed around the Congress chief’s neck.

Asked about it, the source said party workers should ensure there is no repeat of such a case in view of his security.”Workers love him. But there shouldn’t be a repeat of such a case in view of his security. Security personnel will also be more vigilant,” the source added.

Gandhi has till now held six rounds of campaigning in the state with the last one being on April 7 and 8.

Karnataka is witnessing a three-corner contest among the Congress, BJP and the H D Deve Gowda-led JD (S). The result of the election will be out on May 15.

