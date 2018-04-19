From PM Modi and Amit Shah to Siddaramaiah, BJP, Cong go all out to woo Lingayats

BJP chief Amit Shah offers tribute to Lord Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanti in Bengaluru. PTI BJP chief Amit Shah offers tribute to Lord Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanti in Bengaluru. PTI

Politics around Basaveshwara, the founder of Lingayat sect who has emerged as a key factor in the run-up to the May 12 elections in Karnataka, peaked on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 12th century saint Wednesday, with leaders from the BJP and the Congress involved in public displays of reverence for the poet-saint.

To mark Basava Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a tour of Europe, today placed flowers at a bust of Basaveshwara installed in London by a former Lingayat mayor of the Lamberth borough, Neeraj Patil, which Modi had unveiled in November 2015.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for ‘saffron terror’ charge, says he misled country

The move is being seen in Karnataka as a symbolic gesture by the BJP and the Prime Minister to woo the powerful Lingayats, which is seeking the status of a separate religion from the Centre after the Congress government in Karnataka cleared the demand last month and forwarded it to Delhi.

In Karnataka, BJP president Amit Shah and state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa, a Lingayat himself, garlanded a statue and bust of Basaveshwara, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress, who has managed to make some inroads into the Lingayat support base enjoyed by the BJP and Yeddyurappa, garlanded a statue in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah later put out a social media post about Basavanna.

Speaking to BJP workers in Bengaluru, Amit Shah, who has called the claim for separate religion status for Lingayats an “election ploy” of the Congress, hailed Basavanna, or Basaveshwara, as an unparalleled philosopher of the world. “Western countries compete with each other and claim that democracy was first established in their countries. But they do not know that we do not participate in this competition because the Anubhava Mantapa established by Basavanna in the 12th century in Karnataka was the world’s first parliament,” he said.

Yeddyurappa, the BJP’s CM candidate, accused Siddaramaiah of attempting to split the community by raising the issue of separate religion status for the community. The BJP has not spelt out its stand on the issue, and is attempting to use the Congress government’s sanction for the claim as a tool to tell voters that the Congress is attempting to divide Hindus in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App