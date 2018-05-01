Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to launch BJP campaign with three rallies today
Live now

Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to launch BJP campaign with three rallies today

Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi has been continuously targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state, where he has accused the government of being corrupt and not working to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 9:10:54 am
Karnataka assembly elecftions LIVE UPDATES, Narendra Modi, kYeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah Karnataka assembly election 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a total of 15 rallies in five days in southern Karnataka. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially kick-start the BJP campaign for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections from today. Modi is scheduled to address 15 rallies over a period of five days in the southern part of the state. On Tuesday, the PM will address a rally in Santhemarahalli town of Chamarajanagar district, where the party has not been very strong, as local leaders believe the BJP has the opportunity to make gains in the region. Modi will subsequently address a rally each at Udupi in coastal Karnataka and Chikkodi in north Karnataka on Tuesday.

The Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. PM Modi has been continuously targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state, where he has accused the government of being corrupt and not working to fulfil the aspirations of the people. Besides Modi and Shah, others who will address rallies in the state are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, and BJP CMs Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Live Blog

PM Narendra Modi to begin BJP's campaign from South Karnataka against Congress in the Karnataka assembly election. Follow Live Updates here.

Highlights

    09:10 (IST) 01 May 2018
    BJP banks on Lingayat community

    The BJP is banking on the support of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which has a strong presence in many constituencies of the region. Unlike Lingayats in north Karnataka, who identify themselves as a separate sect and whom the Congress is trying to woo, Lingayats in south Karnataka tend to identify itself as Veerashaiva Hindus, rather than as a separate religion.

    09:09 (IST) 01 May 2018
    BJP prospects in south Karnataka

    Southern Karnataka comprises eight seats, including Varuna in Mysuru district, vacated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his son Yathindra. The Congress swept the region in 2008, while the JD(S) won one of the eight seats in 2013. With three of these eight seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, besides one for Scheduled Tribes, former Nanjangud MLA V Srinivas Prasad, a key leader from the SC community who left the Congress last year to join the BJP, is expected to help the party prevent consolidation of the sizeable Dalit vote in favour of the Congress.

    09:07 (IST) 01 May 2018
    'Karnataka wants to know if Yeddyurappa is still your CM candidate?'
    09:01 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Siddaramaiah questions PM Modi on BJP's CM candidate
    08:53 (IST) 01 May 2018
    CM Siddaramaiah welcomes PM Modi in Karnataka
    08:44 (IST) 01 May 2018
    Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog

    Hello, and welcome to the Indian Express LIVE BLog. As PM Modi begins the BJP campaign in the Karnataka assembly election 2018, we bring to you developments on the go. Stay tuned!!

    Karnataka assembly election LIVE updates, amit shah, Narendra Modi, BJP BJP President Amit Shah has been campaigning in the state continuously in the past month. (Fike)

    Sources said although a tentative schedule has been prepared for 15 rallies, Modi is likely to spend less time at each place compared to his election rallies in the past. “That’s because his official work schedule is too tight to accommodate more rallies or time,” said a party leader. According to the tentative schedule prepared by the PMO, Modi is expected to address three rallies on May 1 in Chamarajnagar, Udupi and Belagavi, followed by rallies in Gulbarga, Ballari and Bengaluru on May 3.

    On May 5, he is scheduled to visit Tumkur, Shivamogga and Hubbali, and he is expected to be in Raichur, Chitradurga and Kolar on May 7, according to the tentative schedule. On May 8, two days before campaigning winds up, Modi may address public rallies in Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru, party leaders said.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts