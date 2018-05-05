Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  Karnataka Elections LIVE UPDATES: With a week left for campaigning, PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies today
Karnataka Elections LIVE UPDATES: With a week left for campaigning, PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies today

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are addressing public rallies in the poll-bound state today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2018 10:24:08 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

With just a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaign across the state. As part of his third round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address four public meetings at Tumakuru, Gadag, Shivamogga and Mangaluru on Saturday. BJP chief Amit Shah will also address the public through roadshows in Piriyapattana, Varuna, Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and NR constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address rallies in Sedan and Balki today, and later visit Balehonnur Math. However, in the wake of the dust storm that killed over 73 people in UP, the CM has cut short his trip. He had been criticised by Opposition parties for campaigning in Karnataka instead of overseeing relief operations.

Read | Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: S M Krishna gets pride of place with PM Modi, but is home alone

PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are addressing rallies in Karnataka today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here.

    10:24 (IST) 05 May 2018
    Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on 'Karnataka's Most Wanted'

    Through a 80-second-video clipping posted on Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over the BJP's choice of candidates for the elections. He said, "Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here's a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of "Karnataka's Most Wanted"."

    10:12 (IST) 05 May 2018
    Amit Shah will hold road shows in five constituencies today:
    09:59 (IST) 05 May 2018
    Here is the schedule of PM Modi's rallies in the state today:
    09:57 (IST) 05 May 2018
    PM Modi to address four public meetings, Amit Shah to hold road shows today

    With only a week left for the state to go to the polls, the BJP has intensified its campaign in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address four public meetings at Tumakuru, Gadag, Shivamogga and Mangaluru on Saturday. BJP chief Amit Shah will also address the public through roadshows in Piriyapattana, Varuna, Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and NR constituencies. Follow this space for all the updates on Karnataka Assembly elections.

    Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa, Muralidhar Rao, MP PC Mohan, Jagadish Shettar and Suresh Kumar release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI) Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa, Muralidhar Rao, MP PC Mohan, Jagadish Shettar and Suresh Kumar release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

    In its election manifesto which was released by the state president and party's CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa, the BJP on Friday promised to reintroduce the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill, 2012, if voted to power. It also promised Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation projects and waiver of farm loan of upto Rs one lakh borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks.

    Also read | Farm thrust in BJP manifesto, Congress says copy of theirs

