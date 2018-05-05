Karnataka Elections LIVE UPDATES: With a week left for campaigning, PM Modi, Amit Shah to address rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

With just a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaign across the state. As part of his third round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address four public meetings at Tumakuru, Gadag, Shivamogga and Mangaluru on Saturday. BJP chief Amit Shah will also address the public through roadshows in Piriyapattana, Varuna, Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and NR constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address rallies in Sedan and Balki today, and later visit Balehonnur Math. However, in the wake of the dust storm that killed over 73 people in UP, the CM has cut short his trip. He had been criticised by Opposition parties for campaigning in Karnataka instead of overseeing relief operations.

