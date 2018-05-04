Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP’s CM candidate Yeddyurappa releases poll manifesto

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will conclude the eighth leg of his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka by addressing public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts on Friday. The state BJP, on the other hand, is all set to release their election agenda, a week after the Congress released its manifesto.
The state is set to go to the polls on May 12 while counting is scheduled for May 15.
Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru early this morning. A candidate for the May 12 assembly elections, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash said.
Highlights
PM Narendra Modi addresses Karnataka BJP workers via NaMo app
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who interacted with Karnataka BJP workers via the NaMo app earlier in the day, stressed on the initiatives taken by his government for women empowerment. "India is marching ahead from women development to women led development," he told BJP Mahila Morcha workers.
Congress to hold three rallies, BJP to release manifesto today
With just a week left for the assembly elections, the electoral battle has intensified in Karnataka. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address three public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts today. The BJP, on the other hand, is set to release its election manifesto, a week after the Congress released its agenda. Follow this space for latest updates.
BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa releases the manifesto for Karnataka elections.
Taking a swipe at the prime minister over his Friday's statements on women empowerment, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Modi of "tokenism" and "pretending to talk about Nari Shakti". Taking to Twitter, he said,
Modi also spoke on the recent promulgation of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 for effective deterrence against the commission of rape. He said:
