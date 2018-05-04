Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP’s CM candidate Yeddyurappa releases poll manifesto

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will conclude the eighth leg of his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka by addressing public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts on Friday. The state BJP, on the other hand, is all set to release their election agenda, a week after the Congress released its manifesto.

The state is set to go to the polls on May 12 while counting is scheduled for May 15.

Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru early this morning. A candidate for the May 12 assembly elections, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash said.