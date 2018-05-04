Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: BJP’s CM candidate Yeddyurappa releases poll manifesto

Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The state BJP is all set to release their election agenda, a week after the Congress released its manifesto.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will conclude the eighth leg of his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka by addressing public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts on Friday. The state BJP, on the other hand, is all set to release their election agenda, a week after the Congress released its manifesto.

The state is set to go to the polls on May 12 while counting is scheduled for May 15.

Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru early this morning. A candidate for the May 12 assembly elections, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash said.

10:30 (IST) 04 May 2018
BJP releases election manifesto

BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa releases the manifesto for Karnataka elections.

10:16 (IST) 04 May 2018
Siddaramaiah attacks Modi over women empowerment speech

Taking a swipe at the prime minister over his Friday's statements on women empowerment, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused Modi of "tokenism" and "pretending to talk about Nari Shakti". Taking to Twitter, he said,

10:12 (IST) 04 May 2018
Modi on amendments in rape laws

Modi also spoke on the recent promulgation of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 for effective deterrence against the commission of rape. He said: 

10:00 (IST) 04 May 2018
Our govt increased maternity leave for women to six months: PM Modi
09:59 (IST) 04 May 2018
Nine crore women benefitted from Mudra scheme: PM Modi
09:58 (IST) 04 May 2018
PM Narendra Modi addresses Karnataka BJP workers via NaMo app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who interacted with Karnataka BJP workers via the NaMo app earlier in the day, stressed on the initiatives taken by his government for women empowerment. "India is marching ahead from women development to women led development," he told BJP Mahila Morcha workers.

09:53 (IST) 04 May 2018
Congress rallies in Kalaburagi, Gadag, Haveri districts
09:50 (IST) 04 May 2018
Congress to hold three rallies, BJP to release manifesto today

With just a week left for the assembly elections, the electoral battle has intensified in Karnataka. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address three public and corner meetings in Kalburgi, Gadag and Haveri districts today. The BJP, on the other hand, is set to release its election manifesto, a week after the Congress released its agenda. Follow this space for latest updates.

Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress President Rahul Gandhi began the eighth phase of Jana Ashirwada Yatre on Thursday. (INC/Twitter) Karnataka assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Congress President Rahul Gandhi began the eighth phase of Jana Ashirwada Yatre on Thursday. (INC/Twitter)

On Thursday, the southern state witnessed several BJP A-listers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, criss-crossing the state. Modi, who addressed rallies in Kalaburagi, Bellari and Bengaluru, focused his attention on corruption, saying the Congress government in Karnataka had created a ‘seedha-rupaiah sarkar’, playing a pun on CM Siddaramaiah’s name, where not even a single work was possible without bribery. For Congress, party chief Rahul Gandhi led the charge, saying he would resist from making any personal attacks on Modi because he was the prime minister.

