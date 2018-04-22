Karnataka Assembly elections: CM Siddaramaiah to file nomination from second seat Badami on Tuesday

Karnataka CM K Siddaramaiah (Files) Karnataka CM K Siddaramaiah (Files)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will file nomination for the upcoming Assembly election from a second seat, Badami in Bagalkot district, on April 24, the chief minister’s office stated on Saturday. “The chief minister will file his nomination from the Badami constituency between 2 pm and 3 pm on Tuesday,’’ the chief minister’s press secretary K V Prabhakar said Saturday evening.

There has been speculation for weeks that Siddaramaiah will contest from a second seat besides Chamundeshwari constituency in his home district of Mysuru. After being put to rest for a while, speculation resurfaced a couple of days ago after leaders from Bagalkot urged Siddaramaiah to contest there.

Siddaramaiah’s move to contest from two seats is being seen to have arisen from doubts that BJP and JDS may come together against him in Chamundeshwari. The BJP has fielded a newcomer Gopal Rao in Chamundeshwari and it is being said that the party may back G T Deve Gowda of JDS.

Chamundeshwari, where Siddaramaiah has won on five occasions and lost twice, has a sizeable number of voters from Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, who are known to be aligned with JDS and BJP, respectively. Badami, on the other hand, which has nearly 40 per cent of voters from Siddaramaiah’s Kuruba community is being considered a safe bet.

With Siddaramaiah set to contest from Badami, BJP leaders indicated the party could field its CM candidate and state chief B S Yeddyurappa against the CM from Badami. Yeddyurappa has already filed nomination at his traditional constituency Shikaripura in Shimoga. The BJP is yet to name a candidate for Badami, where there are as many voters from the Lingayat community to which Yeddyurappa belongs.

