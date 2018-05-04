Karnataka elections 2018: From cow slaughter ban to loan waivers, here is BJP’s poll manifesto

Karnataka’s BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. Karnataka’s BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.

In a bid to woo rural voters, the BJP on Friday released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections, promising Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation projects and waiver of farm loan of upto Rs one lakh borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks. BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa released the manifesto.

As part of its poll promises in the manifesto which has been named as BJPVachana4Karanataka, the party said it would re-introduce the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012 if voted to power in the elections slated for next week.

Besides promising to bring out a “white paper” on the financial health of the state under the present Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, the party also announced a scheme of Rs 25,000 and three grams of fold for brides coming under the BPL category.

Here are some of the other promises enlisted in the party’s manifesto:

1. Allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for development of animal husbandry and dairy farming infrasture, besides Rs 1,000 crore for expansion of veterinary services.

2. Rs 5,000 crore for Raitha Bandhu Market Intervention Fund and various other schemes to support farmers during price fluctuations.

3. Allocation of Rs 1.5 Lakh crore for “Sujalam Suphalam Karnataka Yojane” to ensure completion of all irrigation projects by 2023.

4. Launch of “Mission Kalyani” to rejuvenate all tanks and lakes in the state.

5. Rs 100 crore for Raitha Bandhu Scholarship to enable farmers’ children to pursue agriculture and allied sector courses.

6. Loans of upto Rs two lakhs at one percent interest for women working at self help groups. Also, establishment of Stree Unnati Fund to set up one of the largest women’s run co-operatives.

7. Formation of a Special Investigation Cell under the supervision of a woman police officer. At least 1,000 police women will be employed to probe all pending crimes against women in the state.

8. Free sanitary napkins for women and female students below the poverty line while at Re 1 for other women under the Mukhya Mantri Smartphone Yojane and Stree Suvidha Scheme respectively.

9. Launch of Ayushman Karnataka Scheme to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh for poor and vulnerable families. Also, setting up of two Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (on the lines of AIIMS).

10. Make Kannada a compulsory non-test introductory subject in all universities to help non-Kannada speaking students. Also, sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with other states to offer Kannada as either second or third language in schools and as an optional subject in universities.

Congress criticises manifesto

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called the manifesto a “Jumlafesto- a handbook of unabashed lies”. He said:

1/n — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 4, 2018

