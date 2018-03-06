Ahead of Karnataka polls, Upendra to quit KPJP over internal power struggle?

Upendra had re-launched KPJP, that was first registered by Mahesh Gowda, on October 31 last year (File Photo) Upendra had re-launched KPJP, that was first registered by Mahesh Gowda, on October 31 last year (File Photo)

In an unexpected turn of events, actor-turned-politician Upendra may quit the Karnataka Prajnavanta Janata Paksha (KPJP) over an internal power struggle. KPJP is a political outfit he helped establish last year, ahead of the Assembly election in the state. The party stands divided on a number of issues, including nomination of office bearers and issuing party tickets to candidates.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Monday, Upendra expressed disappointment at the ongoing issues within the party. “We had established a procedure for selecting the candidates. And it was going smoothly until a few people started acting on their own. They gave certificates to candidates of their own liking and appointed officer bearers that created confusion in the party,” Upendra told the media.

“I told them not do so because we have a procedure for that,” Upendra said, adding that a rival group within the party continued to give B-Form to people they liked.

The party’s general secretary Mahesh Goward, meanwhile, is among several members of the executive committee to accuse Upendra of functioning like a “dictator,” and not taking into account their concerns.

Upendra launched KPJP, that was first registered by Gowda, on October 31 last year. He vowed to build a political party without receiving party funds from anyone or indulge in the traditional ways of election campaigns such as holding rallies that require a huge amount of cash.

“I told them we have held a different position from the start and it’s not right to deviate from it now,” he said, in a press conference yesterday.

The 50-year-old actor-politician will be meeting his supporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, after which he will address the media about his next course of action.

When he was asked will he consider joining the BJP, he said, “Nothing of that sort.”

