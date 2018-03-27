LIVE Updates: Election Commission to announce dates for Karnataka Assembly election today

The Congress has picked incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as its CM face, while the BJP has nominated former CM B S Yeddyurappa. The Congress has picked incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as its CM face, while the BJP has nominated former CM B S Yeddyurappa.

The Election Commission will announce elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at 11 am on Tuesday. The 224-member House expires on May 28 this year. The Congress is currently in power in the state, with 122 seats against the BJP’s 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states that go to polls this year — elections to three northeastern states were held last month.

The elections are significant for the Congress, as the state is one of the last it holds in the country. The Siddaramaiah-led government in the state recently recommended granting separate religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats — which account for nearly 17 per cent of the state’s population. The proposal is likely to have a major bearing on the elections as Lingayats form a major support base of the BJP.

The BJP, the largest Opposition party in the Assembly, has also been campaigning with great fervour in the hope to increase its tally in the House and its presence in the South. Party chief Amit Shah on Monday said the state governmnet’s decision on Lingayats was aimed at preventing B S Yeddyurappa from becoming Chief Minister.

