Karnataka ASI held for rape

An ASI attached to Tumkur rural police station in Karnataka was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in a private vehicle in the early hours of Monday.

ASI S Umesh, 55, allegedly raped the woman, who is learnt to be mentally challenged, after she wandered away from her home Sunday night. The woman was reportedly raped in a private vehicle after Umesh called her family and informed that he had found her on the street. She told her mother about the incident after Umesh dropped her home.

Police sources said the ASI has confessed to raping the woman under the influence of alcohol. A driver, K Eshwar, in whose car the crime occurred, has been arrested on charges of abetting the crime, police said. IGP (Central Range) Seemanth Kumar Singh said the ASI has been suspended pending an inquiry.