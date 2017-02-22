Karnataka: Accidental fire in a public bus claims the life a passenger

An accidental fire that broke out in a government bus in Karnataka on Tuesday resulted in the death of a 52-year-old woman passenger. The incident occurred near Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru a little past midnight when the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus was coming from Chikamagalur to Bangalore.

Watch What Else is Making News



Nine people were injured in the fire including one person whose condition is reported to be serious. Passengers were sleeping in the bus when the fire was noticed.

While many of the 27 passengers on the bus were able to disembark before the fire spread the 52-year-old woman Bhagyamma from north Bangalore was trapped in the bus. A 26-year-old woman Mamatha also suffered serious burn injuries while she attempted to rescue her child from the blaze.

Local police suggested that some pooja material like camphor and coconut shells that was being carried in a sack by a passenger on the bus may have caused the fire. KSRTC officials claimed that the non a/c bus did not have any technical problems that would result in a fire.

The fire was first noticed by some passengers who alerted the driver who pulled the bus over to the side of the road. While the passengers were getting down the whole bus was engulfed in flames. The KSRTC managing director Rajendra Kumar Kataria said an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire accident.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the family of the victim and promised to cover the medical expenses of the passengers who were injured in the fire on the bus.