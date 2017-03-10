Karnataka: 3 students die of food poisoning in Huliyar hostel 

THREE STUDENTS of a private international residential school in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, 160 km from Bengaluru, died of food poisoning after consuming rice and sambar in their hostel on Wednesday night, police said. A security guard and another student from the Vidyavaridhi International School in Huliyar town are in a critical condition at the district hospital, police said.

Of the 28 students present in the school hostel on Wednesday night, 24 who ate chapattis later that night were unaffected, police said. Huliyar police have registered a case of criminal negligence against the school and hostel management based on a complaint filed by the parent of an affected student.

Police have identified the students who died as Y Shreyas (14), a class VIII student; L Akanksh Pallakki (16), a class X student; and, K Shantharaju (16), also a class X student. Shreyas and Pallakki were from Thimmanahalli village in Tumakuru while Shantharaju was a resident of Srirampur village in the neighbouring Chitradurga district. A fourth student, Sudarshan (14) of class VIII, and the hostel guard Ramesh (50) were “fighting for their lives” at the Tumakuru district hospital, police said.

Tumakuru SP Isha Pant said the incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday at the hostel in Ballakatte village attached to Huliyar town. The four students and the guard, who had come to the dining room before the others, started vomiting soon after eating the rice and sambar, and fell unconscious, she said. They were taken to the private Siddashree hospital in Huliyar but did not respond to treatment and were shifted to the district hospital. Three students died on the way, said Pant. At the hostel, the students who came to eat later were advised by a teacher to eat chapattis instead, police said.

Parents of the affected students were informed about the incident only on Thursday morning after the three children had died, said police. “The management of the hostel did not provide proper treatment and this lead to the death of three students. The hostel authorities failed to assess the seriousness of the condition of the students. They shifted them to the Tumakuru district hospital only at 3 am after their condition had completely deteriorated. The children would have been alive if they had received proper treatment soon after they fell ill,” alleged Pallaki’s uncle Ranga Swamy.

Pallakki and Shreyas were relatives and their parents are agriculturists. “There were around 28 students in the hostel on Wednesday and most of them are class X students. They were staying in the hostel to attend special classes to prepare for the public examinations, which will commence at the end of this month,’’ said Swamy. Police said they would also be investigating a conspiracy angle to the poisoning incident as well since the previous principal had been sacked three months ago by Kumar following allegations of his involvement in a relationship with a female member of the school board.