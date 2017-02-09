Karnataka: 15-year-old girl pregnant after being raped by guardian

Villagers approached police only after the minor girl became pregnant. (Representational Image) Villagers approached police only after the minor girl became pregnant. (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped by her guardian for the past several months following which she became pregnant, according to a report in Times of India. The victim was studying in a government school and was adopted by the accused after her biological parents had abandoned her.

According to Times of India, the accused has been identified as Krishnappa, a labourer in Basrikatte village of Karnataka’s Koppal district, who had adopted the girl along with his wife Shanthamma, who is visually impaired.

“Krishnappa, who is a drunkard, allegedly assaulted and raped the victim on several occasions. He had also threatened the victim of serious consequences if she complained about it,” a senior police official was quoted as saying by Times of India, adding that the girl is studying in class 7 in a local government school.

Villagers approached police only after the minor girl became pregnant. Investigations have been started, Times of India reported.

