Karnataka: 14 killed in mishap

Fourteen people died and 21 were injured in an accident involving a truck, two autorickshaws and a tempo traveller at Rampura in Mokalmur taluka of Chitradurga district on Saturday morning. The accident at 11.45 am on the Challakere-Ballari road occurred after a speeding truck went out of control and crashed into the other vehicles.

Eleven people were killed on the spot while three others died on way to the VIMS hospital in Ballari. “The truck proceeding towards Chitradurga from Ballari hit two autorickshaws and one tempo traveller,’’ Chitradurga Superintendent of Police, Arun Rangarajan, said. Many of the victims were daily wage earners in Bengaluru.

