Karnataka: 11 held for murder of Congress leader

Representational image. Representational image.

The Dakshina Kannada district police in Karnataka have arrested 11 people for the murder of local Congress leader A Abdul Jaleel. The arrested people are said to be linked to coastal Karnataka underworld don Vicky Shetty, who is believed to be hiding in Dubai. Jaleel, who was the vice-president of Karopadi gram panchayat, was attacked by a gang of four bike-borne assailants in the gram panchayat office on April 20.

IGP (Western region) P Harisekharan said that Vicky is the main conspirator in the case. Vicky’s cousin, identified as Dinesh Shetty, was aspiring to be the vice-president of the panchayat and was upset when Jaleel became the vice-president, according to the police. Jaleel’s supporters reportedly assaulted a few close associates of the underworld don in December 2016. Following this, the police said, Vicky and his aides planned to kill Jaleel with the help of two of the people arrested, Rajesh Nayak and Narasimha Shetty, both of whom have criminal records. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now