Karnan bail plea rejected, Supreme Court refuses to suspend 6-month jail term

The Supreme Court rejected former Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan bail plea and refused to suspend the six months prison sentence handed to him in a contempt case. The order was passed by a seven-judge apex court bench on Wednesday.

Karnan was arrested by the West Bengal Police from a guest house in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Tuesday. “Justice Karnan has been arrested. He will be brought to Kolkata via Chennai tomorrow morning and he will be put in Presidency Jail,” ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express. Karnan was sentenced to jail in a contempt case after he accused 20 Supreme Court judges of corruption.

The 62-year-old lawyer has been evading arrest ever since the top court sentenced him to jail on May 9. The police traced him to a guest house at Malumichampatti on Pollachi high road near Coimbatore. He tried to resist arrest, the police claimed.

Last month, a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, had asked the West Bengal DGP to take Karnan into custody — he had been at loggerheads with the Supreme Court for several months. The bench also barred the media from publishing or reporting the orders passed by Karnan.

Following the order, Karnan tried to get relief from the top court but failed. The Supreme Court refused to hear his plea seeking a stay on its jail term order.

