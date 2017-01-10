‘Karnal, Patiala model districts for crop stubble burning ban’

The tribunal bench has now asked the two state governments to submit a detailed action plan for the two districts. The tribunal bench has now asked the two state governments to submit a detailed action plan for the two districts.

The Punjab and Haryana governments have chosen Karnal and Patiala as model districts for implementing the ban on burning crop stubble, lawyers representing the states told the National Green Tribunal on Monday. The lawyers said that the two were selected because they have a high rural population and agricultural activity.

Crop stubble burning in neighbouring states is a leading cause of pollution in the capital.

Watch What Else Is making News

The tribunal bench has now asked the two state governments to submit a detailed action plan for the two districts. “Let the secretary concerned of the state file a complete action plan in relation to these two districts at the first instance. They should also put on record the measures they propose to take in furtherance to the judgment of the tribunal, and submit the same positively before the tribunal within two weeks,” the bench ordered.

Meanwhile, the NGT has imposed a complete ban on crop stubble burning in Delhi and adjoining states but the implementation of the order is patchy. The tribunal had asked governments to penalise those who violate the order and give incentives to those farmers who recycle the waste.