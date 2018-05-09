Karl Marx’s 200th birth anniversary: D Raja, Nilotpal Basu to attend conference in Moscow

At the conference, Raja and Basu would present separate papers on Karl Marx and the impact of his writings in the Indian context. (Source: WikiCommons) At the conference, Raja and Basu would present separate papers on Karl Marx and the impact of his writings in the Indian context. (Source: WikiCommons)

CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M)’s Nilotpal Basu would participate in a global conference in Moscow organised to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of revolutionary socialist Karl Marx this weekend.

The two leaders have been invited by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation for the conference, which would also be attended by Nobel laureates, scientists and political leaders from across the globe. The international scientific conference, to be held on May 11-12 at the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, would commemorate the 150th anniversary of Marx’s seminal work ‘Capital: Critique of Political Economy’ as well as the 200th birth anniversary of the noted economic and political theorist.

At the conference, Raja and Basu would present separate papers on Marx and the impact of his writings in the Indian context.

