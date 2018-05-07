Karl Marx birth bicentenary: International conference to be held in Patna

Karl Marx (Source: WikiCommons) Karl Marx (Source: WikiCommons)

An international conference will be organised in Patna in June to mark Karl Marx’s birth bicentenary. Marxist scholars from at least 20 countries will participate in the five-day conference, beginning from June 16.

Some of the scholars, who will attend the conference and present their papers, include Gayatri Spivak, Kipton Jensen, Cynthia Hewitt and Peter Hudis from North America; Elvira Concheiro, Julio Boltvinik, Miguel Vedda from South America; Riccardo Bellofiore, Jan Toporowski, Barbara Harriss-White, Shapan Adnan and Chun Lin from Europe; Samir Amin from Africa, Samuel Hollander from the Middle East; Seongjin Jeong from Asia and Peter Beilharz from Australia.

The conference would discuss Marx’s life struggle, his writings covering economics, history, sociology, political theory, literature and other social issues, his political activities, from continuation of his academic and political legacy to opening new frontiers of Marxism and also his lifelong collaborator Frederick Engels.

Discussing the event, Shaibal Gupta, member secretary of the Asian Development Research Institute, organising the conference, told The Indian Express, “The conference would present a rare opportunity to get Marxist scholars from across globe on one platform. We will discuss Marxist laws of social and economic dynamics, Marxism and sociology, theory of class and social formation, Marxism and feminism and Marxism and arts and literature.”

