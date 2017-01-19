Karim Morani, producer of ‘Chennai Express’, rubbishes rape allegations, calls complaint false

Film producer Karim Morani has denied allegations of rape levelled against him by a 25-year old woman. Film producer Karim Morani has denied allegations of rape levelled against him by a 25-year old woman.

Film producer Karim Morani has denied allegations of rape levelled against him by a 25-year old woman. In a statement sent to indianexpress.com through his publicist, Karim has made it clear that the complaint has been lodged to malign his reputation and stringent legal action would be adopted by him to deal with the same.

The statement read, “The complaint is absolutely false and bogus with the sole intention of tarnishing Mr Morani’s reputation and image. Mr Morani will be taking appropriate steps in accordance with law to demonstrate that complaint is malafide. He is truthful and innocent and has full faith in the judiciary and is ready and willing to co-operate with the authorities to the fullest extent.”

The victim had reportedly lodged a complaint with the police in Hayathnagar last week. She has alleged in her complaint that Morani had raped her at a film studio in Mumbai in 2015 on several occasions, on the pretext of marrying her.

Morani, for the moment, has been accused of rape, cheating, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, the police said.

Morani is considered to be extremely close to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has produced films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Ra.One in the past. He is also an accused in the 2G Spectrum Scam.