Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India’s military prowess: PM Narendra Modi

Indian jawans at a post held by Pakistan Army troops during the 1999 Kargil war. (Source: Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Kargil martyrs on Wednesday morning through a series of tweets. “Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation and the security of our citizens during the Kargil War,” he wrote on Twitter.

Modi said that Kargil Vijay Diwas reminded the people of “India’s military prowess and the great sacrifices our armed forces make while steadfastly keeping India safe.” The Indian Army has organised several functions across the country to honour the war heroes on Wednesday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to commemorate India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan as it was on this day that the Indian Army had taken control of posts across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, after fighting for 60 days.

According to news agency IANS, the Army will pay homage to the martyrs through events held in all stations across the seven states under the area of responsibility of the Central Command of the Indian Army. These functions will be followed by felicitation of participants of Kargil War, ‘veer naris’, parents of martyrs, veterans and widows.

On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Kargil martyrs on the even of Kargil Vijay Diwas and felicitated war veterans at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

