Kargil records season’s lowest temperature

The night temperature across Kashmir Valley marked an improvement, but the mercury went further below the freezing point in Ladakh region of the state with Kargil town experiencing the season’s coldest night. Kargil town, in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, registered the minimum temperature of minus 16.2 degrees Celsius, against minus 15.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, an official of the Meteorological Department here said. He said not only was Kargil the coldest recorded place in the state, but the minimum temperature was the season’s lowest there.

The official said the nearby Leh town closely followed Kargil and recorded the low of minus 16.9 degrees Celsius – down nearly two degrees from minus 14.7 degrees Celsius yesterday. Barring Ladakh region, the mercury elsewhere in Kashmir division marked an improvement last night, the official said. He said Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – registered the minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius – up from minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, registered the minimum temperature of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius – over a degree up from minus 9.2 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Gulmarg – the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir -recorded a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius, against the previous night’s minus 9.4 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding the resort was the coldest place in the Valley. Qazigund – the gateway town to the Valley – recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town, in south Kashmir, minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town settled at a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. He said the weather is likely to stay dry till February 15.