BJP lodges complaint against Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig for using expletive

Peeved at an expletive hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s Karnataka unit on Saturday lodged a police complaint against state Minister R Roshan Baig who is embroiled in the controversy over his alleged remarks. In a written complaint to the police, the party’s city unit and BJP MLAs said Baig has given statements in public “which are wholly defamatory and absolutely false.”

“It is relevant to bring to your notice that Roshan Baig, Minister of Karnataka, has issued certain statements against Narendra Modi, which are wholly defamatory and absolutely false and reckless allegations,” the complaint said.

Referring to a viral video clipping showing Baig allegedly using the expletive, the leaders said he has crossed all limits of free speech and decency.

“This is a penal offence under section 99 of the Indian Penal Code… The BJP is filing this criminal complaint and requesting (you) to register a case against Roshan Baig,” the leaders said in the complaint.

The complaint was filed at the Malleshwaram police station by MLAs B N Vijaykumar and Ashwathnarayan, and city unit president Sadashiv, among others.

In his remark, Baig had said, “When Modi was voted to power as prime minister, his supporters said he is our son. But, now what has happened? He banned Rs 1000 note. Banned Rs 500 note. Now, these very same people are chiding him,”. He then went on to use an expletive.

It stirred a huge controversy as the video clipping of his speech, delivered in Tamil, was aired by TV channels.

Baig made the remark in his address to Congress workers of Pulikeshinagar assembly constituency in the city, which has a large Tamil population, four days ago.

Baig later said he did not know Tamil properly.

“If I have hurt anyone’s feelings while speaking in my broken Tamil, I apologise for it,” he had said, adding that he never used such language against the prime minister.

