Karamsad residents end fast after BJP assures ‘national status’ for Sardar Patel’s hometown

A group of residents of Karamsad in Anand district ended their indefinite fast on Wednesday after state BJP president Jitu Vaghani assured them that their demand for “national status” to the town will be looked into by the BJP governments at the state and the Centre.

Members of Sardar Hitrakshak Samiti had started the indefinite fast on April 30, seeking special status for the town where India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had received his early education. On Wednesday, Vaghani met the fasting protesters at Karamsad town and assured them that the state government would push for a “national status” to the town, thus convincing residents to end their protest and fast.

Vaghani visited Karamsad after the residents of the town refused to back off, continuing their fast for a third day on Wednesday. The residents are demanding that the Centre must grant town status of a national village as a mark of respect for Patel, like Porbandar which has been declared a place of national importance as it is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

Ramesh Patel, one of the members of the Samiti, said, “For several years, this demand has been pending. In 1995, when Porbandar was accorded national status, it made the place prominent. There was a simultaneous proposal for Karamsad too. But it was ignored. Over the years, with different governments in power and different political ideologies at play, everyone has utilised the the name of Sardar Patel for their benefits but not respected him as much as he should have been respected.”

The Samiti members claimed that they had personally made a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 demanding national status for the town, but nothing has been done so far, forcing them to call a bandh on May 1, which is also celebrated as Gujarat Foundation Day. After convincing the residents to end their fast, Vaghani said that the issue should “not be politicised”, but did not refrain from criticising the Congress.

“Sardar Patel’s contribution to India and his legacy are invaluable. We understand the feelings of the residents of Karamsad, who have been sitting on fast. I have come here to assure them that the BJP government has the same feelings of respect for Sardar Patel. The state government and the Central Government will look into this demand.”

Without naming the Congress, Vaghani accused the Opposition of disrespecting Patel. “The entire country knows who does not respect Sardar Patel’s legacy. Why was he not given the Bharat Ratna for several years? How many schemes in their (Congress) tenure were named after Sardar Saab and how many are in his name now is for everyone to see. Everyone also knows who was opposing the idea of the Statue of Unity, which has been Modiji’s dream and a fitting tribute to the legacy of Sardar Patel.”

