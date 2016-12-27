Kapurthala: Revolt by Congress ticket aspirants turns ugly

Violent scenes during a meeting of Congress leaders

at Bholath Assembly constituency in Kapurthala. Express photo

A revolt took place among the Congress leaders in Kapurthala’s Bholath constituency during a meeting of ‘ticket aspirants’ Sunday night in the presence of MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, who had gone to meet them. The announcement of an assembly ticket to Gurbinder Singh Atwal from Bholath assembly led to a protest among the leaders who termed him an ‘outsider’. The meeting was held at the place of one Congress leader in Nadala town.

The situation turned violent as turbans and chairs were thrown in the air. The supporters of Gurjit Singh were even allegedly manhandled by the aspirants including Kulwinder Singh Babbal, Ranjit Singh and another leader from Bholath. Babbal who left the meeting in a huff after his turban was tossed in the air, even filed a complaint with the police alleging that while he was addressing the gathering, one Daljeet Singh, a close confidant of Gurjit Singh, attacked him without any reason. “I had to run for my life,” said Babbal.

According to the eyewitnesses, the supporters of the various ticket aspirants as well Gurjit Singh and Babbal started manhandling each other. When Babbal spoke against Atwal they tossed each other’s turbans in the air. They claimed that Gurjit did not interfere in the matter.

Later, it was learnt that Atwal was not present at the meeting.

Sharing his version of the story, the MLA said that he had gone to pacify various aspirants after a ticket was given to Atwal by the Congress High Command. He further claimed that various supporters of various aspirants started speaking against each other which resulted in this ‘melee’.

After Congress former MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira joined AAP, the party was looking for a new face from here and Babbal was one of the ticket aspirants. But Congress preferred to go with Atwal who had contested from Nurmahal assembly constituency in 2002.

Congress had recently announced to give a ticket to Atwal from Bholath as he hails from Jalandhar and was seeking a ticket from Nakodar (Jalandhar) but due to the presence of more aspirants from there, Atwal was given a ticket from Bholath after lobbying by Gurjit, who is quite close to PPCC president Captain Amarinder Singh.