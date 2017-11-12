Kapurthala police: 100 ATM robberies over past three years solved in three months

SAYING THAT nearly 25 ATM robbery cases were solved after the arrest of six history-sheeters Friday, the Kapurthala police claimed to have cracked around 100 ATM robberies committed over the past three years in a span of just three months. They added that around a dozen persons, part of gangs active in five states in north India, had been arrested and around Rs 6 crore was looted from ATMs since 2015.

The police recovered over Rs 35 lakh and Rs 4 crore property was attached by the court in connection with ATM theft cases.

The Kapurthala police said “active informers, human intelligence and ‘sustained investigation” enabled them to solve such a large number of robberies in a span of just three months.

Police sources said around Rs 5.75 crore was looted by multiple gangs from ATMs of several banks in Doaba, Majha and Malwa regions of Punjab and Jawala ji, Chamunda Mata, Dharamshala, Rani Ka Bagh and Gagrate in Himachal Pradesh. Most of the ATM targeted were located in rural areas were cut open using gas cutters.

Kapurthala SSP Sandeep Sharma said, “We have focused on sustained efforts from all the required angles,” said he.

“We were determined to solve all these ATM robberies as it had become a major challenge for us and we didn’t leave the investigation even for a day,” he added. In the recent past, Kapurthala police busted three gangs – including one in July that was behind over 50 ATM robberies. Another gang that had carried out over 20 ATM robberies was busted in October 16, sources said.

