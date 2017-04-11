Kapurthala jail: Woman, BAMS doctor, jail guard arrested for distributing drugs

The suspects in police custody Monday. Express photo The suspects in police custody Monday. Express photo

THREE PERSONS were arrested allegedly for supplying drugs inside the Kapurthala Modern Jail. Kapurthala police have arrested a woman, a guard and a BAMS doctor for indulging in this illegal trade.

It is learnt that Kapurthala police had arrested a woman, namely Pooja, of Dashmesh Nagar in Kapurthala a couple of days back along with 150 psychotropic capsules of the drug, Buprenorphina, in Kapurthala city. During interrogation, she told police that she had been supplying the capsules inside the jail where her husband Dalbir Singh was lodged under NDPS Act. Pooja told police that she was procuring the prohibited drug from a BAMS doctor, Devinder SIngh, who ran a private drug de-addiction centre at Khudda under Dasuya subdivision of Hoshiarpur district. She also revealed that Kabul Singh, an ex-servicemen and guard of a private company, who was deployed at the Kapurthala Modern Jail, used to send these drugs inside to her husband.

Police are also investigating who all were getting this supply and apart from the guard who else was involved in the supply inside the jail as it was not possible for just one guard to supply it to the inmates, added sources.

Kapurthala SSP Sandeep Sharma said they arrested both the guard and the doctor by laying a trap and the Hoshiarpur drug inspector has been informed about the de-addiction centre.

It is learnt that the de-addiction centre has been sealed and action recommended under appropriate sections against

the doctor.

Jail sources said most of the time the cause of clashes inside the jail was only due to drugs as different groups of inmates, headed by various gangsters inside the jail, fight over the share of such supply from outside.

A case has been registered at CIA staff and in-charge CIA Staff Inspector Narinder Singh Aujla is investigating it to get more clues about the entire supply chain.

