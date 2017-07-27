Kapu quota stir leader under house arrest

Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu (Express photo by Prem nath Pandey) Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu (Express photo by Prem nath Pandey)

Andhra Pradesh Police Wednesday foiled Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s attempt to take out a padayatra to Amaravati in demand of reservation for the community. He was also put under house arrest. Police said he had been denied permission to take out the 126 km march from his house at Kirlampudi village in East Godavari district to Amaravati to seek inclusion of the Kapus in the list of Backward Classes.

“Permission was not given to him to take out the padayatra due to law and order concerns,’’ AP DGP N Sambasiva Rao said.

Tension prevailed outside his house as some supporters, who had gathered to take part in the proposed march, tried to break the police cordon and enter Mudragada’s house. Nearly 2,000 police personnel were posted in Kirlampudi and surrounding villages to prevent any untoward incident.

Last month, Mudragada had announced that he would take out the march to mount pressure on the AP government to fulfil its promise of including Kapus in the list of Backward Classes and offer reservations. The YSR Congress Party had announced support to the padayatra.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu urged Mudragada not to politicise the issue as the Backward Classes Commission is looking into the demand for Kapu reservations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App