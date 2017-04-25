Off display, 6,000 books founder member gave Indira centre for arts

Kapila Vatsyayan Kapila Vatsyayan

ABOUT 6,000 books, donated to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts by its once influential founder member secretary Kapila Vatsyayan, were removed this month from the galleries where they had been on display for 10 years, and packed into a godown.

The decision, sources said, was taken by new joint secretary Vinita Srivastava without consulting Vatsyayan, who had donated the books in 2007. The Indian Express contacted Srivastava’s office but was told she was in a meeting. There was no response from the office later.

When she came to know that her books had been removed, Vatsyayan, 89, considered close to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, reached IGNCA and protested angrily, the sources said. “She was very upset, she created a scene and was even in tears,” a source told The Indian Express.

Current IGNCA member secretary Sachidananda Joshi met Vatsyayan and apologised to her. “The intention was to find a better place for the books, artefacts, paintings and other items she has donated so that they could be displayed in a better manner and the collection made available to all scholars,” Joshi told The Indian Express.

He admitted that there had been a communication gap. “She could have been informed before removing the books,” Joshi agreed.

Joshi said he had promised Vatsyayan that IGNCA would invite suggestions for designing a new, large hall in the basement where her books and other items can be displayed. “Once we get two or three designs, we will call her, show her the designs and seek her approval for the design,” he said. “The books have only been temporarily removed, they are neatly packed,” Joshi said.

Talking of the plan to shift the books to the new hall, he cited the example of a hall dedicated to exhibiting the works of Deen Dayal, the pioneering photographer. About Vatsyayan’s books, he said, “The space has already been created, we just have to design it.”

Sources said Srivastava, who was a joint secretary in the HRD ministry before being appointed to his current position in February, had been advised not to remove the books donated by Vatsyayan, many of which are “rare” and not available even in the IGNCA library.

An upset Vatsyayan told The Indian Express, “Those books were my lifetime collections. They were my life. I had given them for future generations. I was told that they just removed and dumped them. I don’t know what happened to them,” she said.

The IGNCA gallery is to the right of the entrance to the main building. The shelves where Vatsyayan’s books had been displayed are now empty. The guard said the room is locked.

Vatsyayan, still a member of the IGNCA board of trustees, has been close to the Nehru-Gandhi family from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. When IGNCA was founded in 1987, then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was its president and Vatsyayan was appointed its member secretary.

She has had run-ins with the previous NDA regime too. In 2000, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government dismantled IGNCA’s organisational structure, removed Sonia Gandhi from the position of life president and Vatsyayan as member secretary. But when the Congress-led UPA came back to power in 2004, Vatsyayan was brought back to the powerful position in IGNCA and also made a member of the Rajya Sabha.

While acquisition of rare publications has been its special mandate, IGNCA’s Kala Nidhi Reference Library has personal collections of eminent Indian scholars and artists including Suniti Kumar Chatterjee (philologist), Thakur Jaideva Singh (musicologist), Maheswar Neog (antiquarian) and Krishna Kripalani (lawyer). These collections remain in the library.

According to the IGNCA website, Vatsyayan “donated her personal library of 6,000 volumes of books, many journals and photographs to IGNCA in 2007. The collection includes many valuable items on Indian dance, art and architecture, culture and literature”.

The website said Vatsyayan “had been responsible in establishing several cultural, educational and heritage institutions, museums, archives, etc. She also spearheaded the policy framework for programmes of Art History, Education, Sanskrit, Buddhist and Pali Studies”.

